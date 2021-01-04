With 6 hours left, Treasury logs almost 6000 comments on crypto monitoring proposal By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Despite many objections to the truncated timeframe, public comments are due tonight in response to the U.S. Treasury’s proposal to require businesses like crypto exchanges to know the identities behind wallets with which they transact.

As of Sunday night, the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, had recorded 5,633 responses to its proposed rule. That number is despite the fact that FinCEN gave only 15 days, rather than the usual 60 for responses.