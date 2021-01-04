Will Elden Ring get a 2021 release?

A ResetEra post from October took a poll regarding which highly-anticipated games would launch in 2021. It included a comment about Elden Ring from a source that other forum users considered dependable. This user suggested that Elden Ring would definitely see a 2021 release.

Since then, a leak from a Chinese content creator, which has since been removed but was preserved by other Internet sources, has claimed that the story has elements of both Norse and Celtic mythology, with complex enemy modeling and a larger map than Dark Souls.

The same leak said, according to Reddit user kevinD6, that the game development stage was completed in the first half of 2021 and it’s now being polished. The leaker believes the game will be released in 2021, with a new trailer possibly due after the Japanese New Year, which coincides with the western New Year on Jan. 1, 2021.

Adding more fuel to the fire is the fact that the concept artist for the 2019 E3 trailer, Gabriel Bjork Stiernstrom, has added a section on Elden Ring concept art to his website. While the art is supposedly from the older trailer, it won’t be fully available until January. However, eagle-eyed fans have spotted previously-unseen thumbnails and they speculate that all-new concept art could be coming.