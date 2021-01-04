Why you rarely hear about Hayden Panettiere anymore

As fans of Nashville know, Panettiere is one heck of a talented singer who knows how to light up a stage. But somehow, her real-world music career never really got off the ground. Panettiere made her way down the early sections of the Disney actress-to-pop star path, recording songs for several Disney movies including Ice Princess and Cinderella III: A Twist in Time. She even started working on her own album, releasing a single entitled “Wake Up Call” in 2008. But she wasn’t happy with the music that her record label was pushing her to sing, and has since revealed her dissatisfaction with this release. Panettiere did not feel like she could express herself authentically, and eventually, the project was shelved.

“At that point I was a puppet, basically. It wasn’t me,” Panettiere said in an interview with Vulture. However, these unpleasant experiences in the music industry have proved useful to her as an actress. While playing Juliette, an aspiring singer and one of the main roles on Nashville, Panettiere took her experiences into account as her character was encouraged to record music she was not passionate about. “When I read this script and it became that for Juliette, I was like, I understand. I know what that is,” the actress remarked in 2013. Though things ended positively in this regard, she doesn’t think she’ll try to record another album in the future, as she feels that people will conflate her music with her character.