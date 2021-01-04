Why the ending of Ghosts ‘n Goblins was surprising

Ghosts ‘n Goblins is hard. Like really hard. Like, cruel-and-unusual-punishment hard. Good luck beating this merciless platformer. If, by some miraculous stroke of luck, you manage to make it to the end and defeat Satan (the lord of the Underworld, not the designer of the game), you are rewarded with a fake ending. That’s right! Not only do you have to beat two Satans and a “Great Satan,” but you are actually forced to play the entire game over again to earn the true ending.

This final battle marked an insane difficulty spike that pretty much ruined the game. Of course, 12 total levels doesn’t sound all that bad at first, but this is one of those no-password/no-save nightmares that must be completed in a single gaming sprint. Most gamers don’t know about this secret ending because it’s nigh-impossible to make it past the first stage, let alone the final boss.

Now that you’re adequately prepared for what’s to come, go forth and rescue Princess Prin Prin … if you dare!