Why Samus Aran caused controversy in Metroid: Other M

Samus has always been known as a tough, silent protagonist with powerful gear and skills to match. She’s such a celebrated character that actress Brie Larson is anxious to play her in a Metroid film (even if some think the game shouldn’t be made into a movie). However, Metroid: Other M did the character such a disservice that her portrayal in that game is among the most controversial characters in gaming history.

One of The A.V. Club‘s readers explained it in such a succinct way that the online publication featured their thoughts in a separate piece. In this user’s breakdown, they mentioned various acts that highlighted her boldness, “putting the character against impossible odds, then seeing her saddle up and calmly rock out to save the day.”

In Other M, she displayed several moments of weakness that weren’t redeemed by her usual courageous feats, according to the writer. Instead, this game’s version of Samus took a backseat to a male protagonist, which was seen as a regressive storytelling decision that demeaned a character who is a heroic figure in other games. Not only did Other M ruin her character, but it negatively impacted the series’ overarching plot.