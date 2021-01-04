Why Lori Harvey Is ‘Hesitant’ To Make Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan Public

Lori Harvey may flaunt her lavish lifestyle on social media, but when it comes to her relationships, she’d rather keep those out of the spotlight.

The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey is known for keeping her relationships under wraps. When she dated rapper Future, Harvey barely shared photos or videos of them on her social media accounts due to her wanting to maintain a sense of privacy.

Now that she’s reportedly dating People’s Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan, Harvey doesn’t plan to flaunt their relationship either, even though things are reportedly heating up between them.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have been sparking romance rumors lately

Harvey and Jordan first sparked romance rumors back in November after they were photographed exiting an aircraft together in her hometown in Georgia while donning identical sweatsuits.

Since the trip was right before Thanksgiving and marked the first the two stars were seen together, dating speculations instantly circulated.

While it was unclear what the status of their relationship was at that point, many were convinced the model and the Black Panther actor were moving toward a potential romance seeing as both were single.

With Harvey having called it quits from rapper Future in August 2020 after a year of dating and Jordan recently admitting to People that he’s not seeing anyone, people immediately linked these two together after their spotting.

Things appear to be heating up between Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan

Though Harvey and Jordan have yet to address the rumors surrounding their relationship, they recently fueled dating speculations with their latest social media posts.

Earlier this month, both the model and the actor coyly posted photos and videos of themselves enjoying a wintry getaway in Utah over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Although they weren’t tagged or featured in each other’s posts, the pair appeared to be vacationing together in the same location.

Harvey posted to her Instagram Story first, on New Year’s Eve, sharing a series of clips of herself making the most out of her winter vacation.

The following day, Jordan shared a post that featured him wearing a white Moncler snowsuit, a bandana over his mouth, and snow goggles on top of his head. Another showed him snowboarding on a snow-covered hill. “NEW YEAR NEW THINGS,” he captioned the post.

Despite their budding romance, Lori Harvey has decided to keep their relationship on the down-low

After spending Thanksgiving together and enjoying a snowy getaway in Utah, it’s safe to say that things are heating up between Harvey and Jordan.

But despite their budding relationship, chances of the pair showcasing their relationship on social media one day soon are slim to none as Harvey has reportedly decided not to flaunt her new relationship with the actor.

“Lori isn’t trying to hide, everyone knows she’s spending time with him, but she hasn’t chosen to put it all over social media,” a source tells HollywoodLife.

As for the reason, the insider shares that it’s “because she is hesitant to feed into the attention.”

However, the source says that Harvey hasn’t entirely closed the door on the possibility of sharing photos of her rumored new beau with her 2.4 million followers.

“That’s not to say she will never post about him, but she has been hesitant because she knows from experience what happens,” the insider continues. “It’s actually not hard for her to keep it off social because she has no problem moving in silence.”

The source added, “She really doesn’t share that much of her life. But yes, they are seeing each other, and she does seem to be very happy. Eventually they probably will go Instagram official, but so far she’s been enjoying keeping it private.”