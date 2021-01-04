Who is the actress that plays Daphne in Bridgerton?

Next up, Phoebe Dynevor joined the television series Snatch, an adaptation of the 2000 film of the same name starring Jason Statham and Brad Pitt (via IndieWire). The TV series adaptation stars Rupert Grint, Luke Pasqualino, and Lucien Laviscount as a group of young and reckless hustlers who are thrust into the dangerous world of organized crime after they find a truck full of stolen gold bullion.

Dynevor plays the character Lotti Mott. Originally involved with Ed Westwick’s crime lord Sonny Castillo, Lotti decides to break out and join the group of boys in their crazy scheme. Clever, charming, and beautiful, Lotti helps them manipulate and steal from Sonny, along with all of their other absurd and risky cons.

Snatch ran for two seasons exclusively on Crackle from 2017 to 2018. Though it’s not been officially canceled, there has been little word about a possible season three since September of 2018, when the second season premiered. Given that it’s now early 2021 and Dynevor has a hit Netflix series on her hands, it seems unlikely Snatch will be returning.