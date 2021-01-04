Who is Matt James’ Contestant Rachael Kirkconnell and Why Does Her Family Say She Won the Season?

The Bachelor Matt James met Rachael Kirkconnell on Oct. 10, 2020; however, fans didn’t see the moment their eyes met until Jan. 4, 2020. All of the contestants sign a contract that they won’t tell any of the shows’ secrets until it airs, so why are relatives of Kirkconnell claiming that she won?

‘The Bachelor’ Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell meet early in the night

Rachael arrives to meet James early on in the evening, in the first limo on night one of The Bachelor. She doesn’t have any cheesy one-liners to tell Matt but is honest, instead.

“Oh my gosh, I am in trouble,” Rachael says when she walks up to James. “I made it. I’m so nervous, can you feel me shaking? I just want to say that you are the reason I am here. I am so happy that we get to do this thing for the first time together.”

“She was beautiful,” James says as Rachael walks away. “Wow.”

After having a short talk with Rachael at the cocktail party, he adds to his opinion of her.

“She’s beautiful, articulate and sexy,” he says later in the evening.

Who is Rachel Kirkconnell?

Both Rachael and James have never been in love and both have a hard time being vulnerable. They start out having at least that in common. The 24-year-old graphic designer is a southern girl from Cumming, Georgia. She calls herself a “hopeless romantic” in her ABC bio. Her three favorite things include a good movie, good wine, and a charcuterie board.

“At the end of the day, love is what makes your life more special than others,” Rachael told the producers. “Life can be hard and really difficult and dark at times, but if you have someone by your side that loves you more than they love themselves, that makes it all worth it in the end.”

She loves to travel and show off the places she visits on her Instagram account, including Saint John’s U.S. Virgin Island. The contestant also shared pictures with her friends in Florida, New York, California, Chicago, Louisiana, Las Vegas, North Carolina, and Alabama.

Does Rachael win Matt James’ heart on The Bachelor Season 25?

According to Reality Steve, Michelle Young (who arrives after the second rose ceremony) and Rachael make it to James’ final two. The spoiler King is often correct about the season winner; however, he is skeptical about Rachael winning. Steve finds it odd that so many people from Cumming, Georgia, are coming forward to claim that Rachael wins the season.

“All I’m saying is that if she did [win], she, her family, and her friends are doing an awful job of keeping it secret because the word is spreading around Cumming, GA, faster than you can shake a stick at,” Steve wrote.

Since there are so many rumors that Rachael wins, Steve is worried they aren’t true. However, it’s possible that the winner could be that easy to figure out.