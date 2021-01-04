What Podcasts to Listen to Ahead of Tonight’s Premiere

Keeping up with The Bachelor and all of its adjacent franchise shows can be a lot to stay on top of for fans. Luckily, to go with the constant stream of juicy content the official shows provide, many former contestants have started their own podcasts to discuss all things Bachelor Nation.

Rachel Lindsay, Becca Kufrin, and JoJo Fletcher from ‘The Bachelorette’ | John Fleenor via Getty Images

In addition to former contestants having their interesting podcasts to chat about the show, various media professionals and personalities have also joined in on the fun.

Read on for the best Bachelor podcasts to listen to — and there are definitely plenty to tune into throughout your day ahead of the Jan. 4 show premiere.

Podcasts from former contestants

“Bachelor Happy Hour”: This official show-sanctioned podcast from former Bachelorette leads Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin always has the earliest exclusive interviews with contestants and also a little bit of inside scoop on the show itself. Over the summer, during the Black Lives Matter protests, the hosts didn’t shy away from the sensitive subject matter, and instead discussed racism and how it overlaps with the show itself. This podcast is definitely a must-listen for any viewers of the show.

“The Viall Files”: Three-time Bachelor show participant Nick Viall hosts this podcast, which is a mix of both show recaps and chats about non-show-related topics such as dating, religion, and interviews with other celebrities.

“Mouthing Off with Olivia Caridi”: As a former franchise villain, Olivia offers a unique perspective to her audience. She typically hosts people who have gotten a “villain edit” on a reality television show and offers them a platform to explain their show decisions and allow viewers to see that person as more than just their sometimes-biased television edit.

Podcasts from those on the periphery of Bachelor Nation

“Here to Make Friends”: HuffPost editors Emma Gray and Claire Fallon host this podcast which is The Bachelor through a feminist lens. The two never hide from tough topics such as sexual misconduct allegations and sexism within the show. They often host former contestants for interviews as well as celebrity guest co-hosts such as Allison Williams.

“2 Black Girls, 1 Rose: A Bachelor Podcast”: Justine and Natasha’s podcast differs from others in this space due to their podcast being the only one to have two People of Color as the co-hosts. They’ve had guests such as Rachel Lindsay, “Venmo John,” and Bibiana Julian in the past. Their podcast hook is: “Where two black *ss girls invade the whitest show on Earth….The Bachelor!” Justine and Natasha also have a Patreon for listeners to subscribe to for additional content.

“Bachelor Party”: The Ringer’s Juliet Litman hosts this podcast which is surely the snarkiest podcast of the bunch. Juliet never strays from telling her audience how she really feels about contestants, and always has clear-cut favorites (Ben Higgins and Tyler Cameron). Her perspective, despite being clearly connected to those within the franchise, is one of a fan’s, which is definitely relatable to her listeners.

“Reality Steve Podcast”: Love him or hate him, Steve Carbone — “Reality Steve” — is a Bachelor Nation mainstay. His career consists of “spoiling” the show with tips from anonymous inside sources, which leads to a seemingly precarious relationship with the show itself — he has been sued by ABC in the past. Steve hosts former contestants, most of which who he has written about, in long podcast episodes ideal for a lengthy commute to work.

Special shout-outs

“Let’s Talk About It With Taylor Nolan”: Former contestant and sex therapist Taylor Nolan chats about intimate topics such as ethical porn, fat-phobia, and mental health.

“The Betchelor”: Kay Brown and Chris Burns from Betches Media chat about all things The Bachelor in the standard Betches voice. Former contestant Derek Peth used to co-host the podcast with Brown.

As The Bachelor continues to grow as a cultural behemoth, surely the amount of podcasts covering it will only increase. Former contestants will likely add to the already large list of existing podcasts. But more content means more drama and fun — so basically Bachelor Nation keeps on winning.

