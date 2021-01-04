Home Sports What channel is Steelers vs. Browns on today? Time, TV schedule for...

What channel is Steelers vs. Browns on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 17 game

Lisa Witt
The Steelers vs. Browns game in Week 17 could’ve been a massive matchup, but Pittsburgh locked up the NFC North in Week 16.

That doesn’t mean it’s not a big game for Cleveland, though, which needs a win to guarantee a spot in the playoffs. If the Browns indeed make it, it’ll be the first playoff berth for the team since 2002.

Whether Pittsburgh rests players or not is up for debate. The Steelers can’t get the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which was clinched by Kansas City, and in 2020 only that top seed gets a first-round bye. Cleveland would certainly benefit from time playing against Mason Rudolph rather than against Ben Roethlisberger. 

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Steelers vs. Browns game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 17 NFL schedule.

What channel is Steelers vs. Browns on today?

  • TV channel (national): CBS
  • TV channel (Pittsburgh): KDKA
  • TV channel (Cleveland): WOIO
  • Live stream: CBS All Access, fuboTV

As expected, a battle between two AFC foes takes place on CBS. The Browns need a win to secure a spot in the postseason, while the Steelers are playing for only a chance at the No. 2 seed in the AFC versus the No. 3 seed.

In Canada, viewers can watch Steelers vs. Browns on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Steelers vs. Browns start time

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 3
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Browns get a simultaneous start with other teams impacted by this outcome in Week 17. Pittsburgh and Buffalo are competing for the AFC’s No. 2 seed and the guarantee of two playoff home games.

Cleveland and Baltimore both play at 1 p.m. with wild card contention on the line, as does Miami, although the Titans and Colts play at 4:25 p.m. and could factor into the wild card race in addition to the AFC South.   

NFL schedule Week 17

Sunday, Jan. 3

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills1 p.m. ETCBS
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns1 p.m. ETCBS
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions1 p.m. ETFox
New York Jets at New England Patriots1 p.m. ETCBS
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants1 p.m. ETFox
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers1 p.m. ETFox
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers4:25 p.m. ETFox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs4:25 p.m. ETFox
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears4:25 p.m. ETFox
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers4:25 p.m. ETFox
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles8:20 p.m. ETNBC

Steelers schedule 2020 

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 14at Giants (MNF)7:15 p.m. ETESPN
2Sept. 20vs. Broncos1 p.m. ETCBS
3Sept. 27vs. Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
4Oct. 4Bye
5Oct. 11vs. Eagles1 p.m. ETFox
6Oct. 18vs. Browns1 p.m. ETCBS
7Oct. 25at Titans1 p.m. ETCBS
8Nov. 1at Ravens1 p.m. ETCBS
9Nov. 8at Cowboys4:25 p.m. ETCBS
10Nov. 15vs. Bengals1 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 22at Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS
12Nov. 26vs. Ravens (Thanksgiving)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
13Dec. 6vs. Redskins1 p.m. ETFox
14Dec. 13at Bills (SNF)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
15Dec. 21at Bengals (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
16Dec. 27vs. Colts1 p.m. ETCBS
17Jan. 3at Browns1 p.m. ETCBS

Browns schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Ravens1 p.m. ETCBS
2Sept. 17vs. Bengals (TNF)8:20 p.m. ETNFLN
3Sept. 27vs. Redskins1 p.m. ETFox
4Oct. 4at Cowboys1 p.m. ETFox
5Oct. 11vs. Colts4:25 p.m. ETCBS
6Oct. 18at Steelers1 p.m. ETCBS
7Oct. 25at Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS
8Nov. 1vs. Raiders1 p.m. ETFox
9BYE
10Nov. 15vs. Texans1 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 22vs. Eagles1 p.m. ETFox
12Nov. 29at Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS
13Dec. 6at Titans1 p.m. ETCBS
14Dec. 14vs. Ravens (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
15Dec. 20at Giants1 p.m. ETCBS
16Dec. 26/27at JetsTBDTBD
17Jan. 3vs. Steelers1 p.m. ETCBS

