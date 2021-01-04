What channel is Steelers vs. Browns on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 17 game

The Steelers vs. Browns game in Week 17 could’ve been a massive matchup, but Pittsburgh locked up the NFC North in Week 16.

That doesn’t mean it’s not a big game for Cleveland, though, which needs a win to guarantee a spot in the playoffs. If the Browns indeed make it, it’ll be the first playoff berth for the team since 2002.

Whether Pittsburgh rests players or not is up for debate. The Steelers can’t get the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which was clinched by Kansas City, and in 2020 only that top seed gets a first-round bye. Cleveland would certainly benefit from time playing against Mason Rudolph rather than against Ben Roethlisberger.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Steelers vs. Browns game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 17 NFL schedule.

MORE: Watch Steelers vs. Browns live with fuboTV (7-day trial)

What channel is Steelers vs. Browns on today?

TV channel (national): CBS

CBS TV channel (Pittsburgh): KDKA

KDKA TV channel (Cleveland): WOIO

WOIO Live stream: CBS All Access, fuboTV

As expected, a battle between two AFC foes takes place on CBS. The Browns need a win to secure a spot in the postseason, while the Steelers are playing for only a chance at the No. 2 seed in the AFC versus the No. 3 seed.

In Canada, viewers can watch Steelers vs. Browns on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Steelers vs. Browns start time

Date: Sunday, Jan. 3

Sunday, Jan. 3 Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Browns get a simultaneous start with other teams impacted by this outcome in Week 17. Pittsburgh and Buffalo are competing for the AFC’s No. 2 seed and the guarantee of two playoff home games.

Cleveland and Baltimore both play at 1 p.m. with wild card contention on the line, as does Miami, although the Titans and Colts play at 4:25 p.m. and could factor into the wild card race in addition to the AFC South.

NFL schedule Week 17

Sunday, Jan. 3

Game Kickoff time TV channel Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. ET CBS Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox New York Jets at New England Patriots 1 p.m. ET CBS Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 1 p.m. ET Fox Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET Fox Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 4:25 p.m. ET Fox New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Steelers schedule 2020

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 14 at Giants (MNF) 7:15 p.m. ET ESPN 2 Sept. 20 vs. Broncos 1 p.m. ET CBS 3 Sept. 27 vs. Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS 4 Oct. 4 Bye – – 5 Oct. 11 vs. Eagles 1 p.m. ET Fox 6 Oct. 18 vs. Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS 7 Oct. 25 at Titans 1 p.m. ET CBS 8 Nov. 1 at Ravens 1 p.m. ET CBS 9 Nov. 8 at Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 10 Nov. 15 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. ET Fox 11 Nov. 22 at Jaguars 1 p.m. ET CBS 12 Nov. 26 vs. Ravens (Thanksgiving) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 13 Dec. 6 vs. Redskins 1 p.m. ET Fox 14 Dec. 13 at Bills (SNF) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 15 Dec. 21 at Bengals (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 16 Dec. 27 vs. Colts 1 p.m. ET CBS 17 Jan. 3 at Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS

Browns schedule 2020