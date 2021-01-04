What channel is Rams vs. Cardinals on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 17 game

The Rams vs. Cardinals game in Week 17 has the potential to decide some NFL playoff fates.
Los Angeles needs a win to guarantee it’s in the postseason. The Cardinals need a win and a Chicago loss. The Rams will be on shaky ground at the quarterback position after Jared Goff suffered a nasty-looking right thumb injury in Week 16. Arizona QB Kyler Murray hurt his leg late in the Cardinals’ Week 16 loss, too, but will attempt to play through it.
What’s for sure is that neither of these NFC West contenders will win the division. That’s because Seattle locked up the divisional crown with a win in Week 16.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Rams vs. Cardinals game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 17 NFL schedule.
What channel is Rams vs. Cardinals on today?
- TV channel (national): CBS
- TV channel (Los Angeles): KCBS
- TV channel (Phoenix): KPHO
- Live stream: CBS All Access, fuboTV
Against the usual trend, this NFC West battle will be televised on CBS. If the Rams win, they’re in the playoffs. If the Cardinals win, they’ll need the Bears to lose, too, to make the postseason.
In Canada, viewers can watch Rams vs. Cardinals on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.
Rams vs. Cardinals start time
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 3
- Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET
Rams vs. Cardinals will kick off with a simultaneous start to other games that will impact it. Namely, Bears vs. Packers will have a huge determination on the NFC playoff race in tandem with this.
If Chicago wins, Arizona can pack its bags and head home for the winter. If the Bears lose, Arizona needs to win to make it in.
NFL schedule Week 17
Sunday, Jan. 3
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|New York Jets at New England Patriots
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
|New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
Rams schedule 2020
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV
|1
|Sept. 13
|vs. Dallas Cowboys
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|2
|Sept. 20
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|3
|Sept. 27
|at Buffalo Bills
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|4
|Oct. 4
|vs. New York Giants
|4:05 p.m.
|Fox
|5
|Oct. 11
|at Washington Redskins
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|6
|Oct. 18
|at San Francisco 49ers
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|7
|Oct. 26
|vs. Chicago Bears
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|8
|Nov. 1
|at Miami Dolphins
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|9
|Bye
|10
|Nov. 15
|vs. Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 p.m., Fox
|11
|Nov. 23
|at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|12
|Nov. 29
|vs. San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 p.m.
|Fox
|13
|Dec. 6
|at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 p.m.
|Fox
|14
|Dec. 10
|vs. New England Patriots
|8:20 p.m.
|Fox
|15
|Dec. 19 or 20
|vs. New York Jets
|TBD
|16
|Dec. 27
|at Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|17
|Jan. 3
|vs. Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
Cardinals schedule 2020
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|TV
|1
|Sept. 13
|at 49ers
|4:05 p.m. ET
|Fox
|2
|Sept. 20
|vs. Washington
|4:05 p.m. ET
|Fox
|3
|Sept. 27
|vs. Lions
|4:05 p.m. ET
|Fox
|4
|Oct. 4
|at Panthers
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 11
|at Jets
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|6
|Oct. 19
|at Cowboys
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|7
|Oct. 25
|vs. Seahawks
|4:05 p.m. ET
|Fox
|8
|BYE
|–
|–
|–
|9
|Nov. 8
|vs. Dolphins
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|10
|Nov. 15
|vs. Bills
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|11
|Nov. 19
|at. Seahawks
|8:20 p.m. ET
|CBS
|12
|Nov. 29
|at Patriots
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|13
|Dec. 6
|vs. Rams
|4:05 p.m. ET
|Fox
|14
|Dec. 13
|at Giants
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|15
|Dec. 20
|vs. Eagles
|4:05 p.m. ET
|CBS
|16
|Dec. 28
|vs. 49ers
|TBA
|Fox
|17
|Jan. 3
|at Rams
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS