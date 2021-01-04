What channel is Rams vs. Cardinals on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 17 game

The Rams vs. Cardinals game in Week 17 has the potential to decide some NFL playoff fates.

Los Angeles needs a win to guarantee it’s in the postseason. The Cardinals need a win and a Chicago loss. The Rams will be on shaky ground at the quarterback position after Jared Goff suffered a nasty-looking right thumb injury in Week 16. Arizona QB Kyler Murray hurt his leg late in the Cardinals’ Week 16 loss, too, but will attempt to play through it.

What’s for sure is that neither of these NFC West contenders will win the division. That’s because Seattle locked up the divisional crown with a win in Week 16.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Rams vs. Cardinals game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 17 NFL schedule.

What channel is Rams vs. Cardinals on today?

  • TV channel (national): CBS
  • TV channel (Los Angeles): KCBS
  • TV channel (Phoenix): KPHO
  • Live stream: CBS All Access, fuboTV

Against the usual trend, this NFC West battle will be televised on CBS. If the Rams win, they’re in the playoffs. If the Cardinals win, they’ll need the Bears to lose, too, to make the postseason.

In Canada, viewers can watch Rams vs. Cardinals on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Rams vs. Cardinals start time

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 3
  • Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Rams vs. Cardinals will kick off with a simultaneous start to other games that will impact it. Namely, Bears vs. Packers will have a huge determination on the NFC playoff race in tandem with this.

If Chicago wins, Arizona can pack its bags and head home for the winter. If the Bears lose, Arizona needs to win to make it in.

NFL schedule Week 17

Sunday, Jan. 3

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills1 p.m. ETCBS
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns1 p.m. ETCBS
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions1 p.m. ETFox
New York Jets at New England Patriots1 p.m. ETCBS
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants1 p.m. ETFox
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers1 p.m. ETFox
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers4:25 p.m. ETFox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs4:25 p.m. ETFox
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears4:25 p.m. ETFox
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers4:25 p.m. ETFox
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles8:20 p.m. ETNBC

Rams schedule 2020 

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV
1Sept. 13vs. Dallas Cowboys8:20 p.m.NBC
2Sept. 20at Philadelphia Eagles1 p.m.Fox
3Sept. 27at Buffalo Bills1 p.m.Fox
4Oct. 4vs. New York Giants4:05 p.m.Fox
5Oct. 11at Washington Redskins1 p.m.Fox
6Oct. 18at San Francisco 49ers8:20 p.m.NBC
7Oct. 26vs. Chicago Bears8:15 p.m.ESPN
8Nov. 1at Miami Dolphins1 p.m.Fox
9Bye
10Nov. 15vs. Seattle Seahawks4:25 p.m., Fox
11Nov. 23at Tampa Bay Buccaneers8:15 p.m.ESPN
12Nov. 29vs. San Francisco 49ers4:05 p.m.Fox
13Dec. 6at Arizona Cardinals4:05 p.m.Fox
14Dec. 10vs. New England Patriots8:20 p.m.Fox
15Dec. 19 or 20vs. New York JetsTBD
16Dec. 27at Seattle Seahawks4:05 p.m.CBS
17Jan. 3vs. Arizona Cardinals4:25 p.m.CBS

Cardinals schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at 49ers4:05 p.m. ETFox
2Sept. 20vs. Washington4:05 p.m. ETFox
3Sept. 27vs. Lions4:05 p.m. ETFox
4Oct. 4at Panthers1 p.m. ETCBS
5Oct. 11at Jets1 p.m. ETCBS
6Oct. 19at Cowboys8:15 p.m. ETESPN
7Oct. 25vs. Seahawks4:05 p.m. ETFox
8BYE
9Nov. 8vs. Dolphins1 p.m. ETCBS
10Nov. 15vs. Bills1 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 19at. Seahawks8:20 p.m. ETCBS
12Nov. 29at Patriots1 p.m. ETFox
13Dec. 6vs. Rams4:05 p.m. ETFox
14Dec. 13at Giants1 p.m. ETFox
15Dec. 20vs. Eagles4:05 p.m. ETCBS
16Dec. 28vs. 49ersTBAFox
17Jan. 3at Rams4:25 p.m. ETCBS

