What channel is Cowboys vs. Giants on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 17 game

The winner of Cowboys vs. Giants in Week 17 will get to watch and wait. The loser is heading home.

That’s how tight the NFC East is. Dallas and New York play at 1 p.m. ET. The winner of that game positions itself to win the division depending on the results of Sunday Night Football. If the Washington Football Team beats Philadelphia on Sunday night, Washington goes to the postseason and the Cowboys and Giants both go home. But if Philly wins, the winner of Cowboys-Giants is going to the playoffs.

Dallas is coming off a big offensive game in Week 16 against the Eagles to reach this point, while the Giants have been struggling mightily of late. New York will need to slow down the Cowboys’ receiving weapons to have a chance. 

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Cowboys vs. Giants game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 17 NFL schedule.

What channel is Cowboys vs. Giants on today?

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • TV channel (Dallas): KDFW
  • TV channel (New York): WNYW
  • Live stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

As expected, a battle between two AFC foes takes place on Fox. The winner of this game will have to stay up and watch “Sunday Night Football” to see if the Eagles can win and push this game’s victor into the playoffs.

In Canada, viewers can watch Cowboys vs. Giants on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Cowboys vs. Giants start time

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 3
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Unlike most Week 17 games, Cowboys vs. Giants doesn’t get a simultaneous start with the game its aligned with. Washington-Philadelphia doesn’t take place until Sunday night. 

That means the winner of this game waits until the final game of the regular season to know whether there’s a playoff berth waiting for it.    

NFL schedule Week 17

Sunday, Jan. 3

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills1 p.m. ETCBS
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns1 p.m. ETCBS
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions1 p.m. ETFox
New York Jets at New England Patriots1 p.m. ETCBS
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants1 p.m. ETFox
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers1 p.m. ETFox
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers4:25 p.m. ETFox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs4:25 p.m. ETFox
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears4:25 p.m. ETFox
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers4:25 p.m. ETFox
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles8:20 p.m. ETNBC

Cowboys schedule 2020 

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Rams8:20 p.m. ETNBC
2Sept. 20vs. Falcons1 p.m. ETFox
3Sept. 27at Seahawks4:25 p.m. ETFox
4Oct. 4vs. Browns1 p.m. ETFox
5Oct. 11vs. Giants4:25 p.m. ETCBS
6Oct. 19 (Monday)vs. Cardinals8:15 p.m. ETESPN
7Oct. 25at Redskins1 p.m. ETFox
8Nov. 1at Eagles8:20 p.m. ETNBC
9Nov. 8vs. Steelers4:25 p.m. ETCBS
10Bye
11Nov. 22at Vikings4:25 p.m. ETFox
12Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving)vs. Redskins4:30 p.m. ETFox
13Dec. 3 (Thursday)at Ravens8:20 p.m. ETFox/NFLN/Amazon
14Dec. 13at Bengals1 p.m. ETFox
15Dec. 20vs. 49ers8:20 p.m. ETNBC
16Dec. 27vs. Eagles4:25 p.m. ETFox
17Jan 3at Giants1 p.m. ETFox

Giants schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 14Steelers7:15 p.m.ESPN
2Sept. 20@Bears1 p.m.
3Sept. 2749ers1 p.m.
4Oct. 4@Rams4:05 p.m.
5Oct. 11@Cowboys4:25 p.m.
6Oct. 18Redskins1 p.m.
7Oct. 22@Eagles8:20 p.m.NFL Network
8Nov. 2Buccaneers8:15 p.m.ESPN
9Nov. 8@Redskins1 p.m.
10Nov. 15Eagles1 p.m.
11BYE
12Nov. 29@Bengals1 p.m.
13Dec. 6@Seahawks4:05 p.m.
14Dec. 13Cardinals1 p.m.
15Dec. 20Browns1 p.m.
16Dec. 27@Ravens1 p.m.
17Jan. 3Cowboys1 p.m.

