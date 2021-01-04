What channel is Bears vs. Packers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 17 game

The Bears and Packers play a huge game in the NFC playoff race at 4:25 p.m. ET in Week 17.

Chicago (8-7) is in control of its playoff destiny. A win puts the Bears and Mitchell Trubisky into the playoffs. The Packers (12-3) secure the NFC’s top seed and lone first-round bye with a victory. The futures of Trubisky and Matt Nagy could be on the line, at least in regards to their Chicago tenures, too.

The first time these teams played this season, the Packers won 41-25 in Week 12. Chicago’s offense has been rolling with Trubisky, though, a big reason the Bears can hold off the Cardinals and make the playoffs. Chicago will have to handle Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones if it hopes to ensure its playoff safety. 

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Bears vs. Packers game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 17 NFL schedule.

What channel is Bears vs. Packers on today?

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • TV channel (Chicago): WFLD
  • TV channel (Green Bay): WLUK
  • Live stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

As expected, a battle between two NFC foes takes place on Fox. It’s as big as it gets for the Bears, a win-and-in scenario for the postseason, while the Packers will be playing for the NFC’s lone first-round bye. 

In Canada, viewers can watch Bears vs. Packers on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Bears vs. Packers start time

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 3
  • Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Bears vs. Packers gets a simultaneous start with the other teams impacted by this outcome. New Orleans and Seattle play at 4:25 with the top-end seeding in the NFC still to be determined, and the Cardinals play at 4:25 hoping to leap the Bears for that final playoff spot. 

NFL schedule Week 17

Sunday, Jan. 3

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills1 p.m. ETCBS
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns1 p.m. ETCBS
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions1 p.m. ETFox
New York Jets at New England Patriots1 p.m. ETCBS
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants1 p.m. ETFox
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers1 p.m. ETFox
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers4:25 p.m. ETFox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs4:25 p.m. ETFox
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears4:25 p.m. ETFox
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers4:25 p.m. ETFox
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles8:20 p.m. ETNBC

Bears schedule 2020 

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Lions1 p.m.Fox
2Sept. 20vs. Giants1 p.m.CBS
3Sept. 27at Falcons1 p.m.Fox
4Oct. 4vs. Colts1 p.m.CBS
5Oct. 8vs. Buccaneers8:20 p.m.Fox/NFLN
6Oct. 18at Panthers1 p.m.Fox
7Oct. 26at Rams8:15 p.m.ESPN
8Nov. 1vs. Saints4:25 p.m.Fox
9Nov. 8at Titans1 p.m.Fox
10Nov. 16vs. Vikings8:15 p.m.ESPN
11BYE
12Nov. 29at Packers8:20 p.m.NBC
13Dec. 6vs. Lions1 p.m.Fox
14Dec. 13vs. Texans1 p.m.CBS
15Dec. 20at Vikings1 p.m.Fox
16Dec. 27at Jaguars1 p.m.Fox
17Jan. 3vs. Packers4:25 p.m.Fox

Packers schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Vikings1 p.m. ETFOX
2Sept. 20vs. Lions1 p.m. ETFOX
3Sept. 27at Saints8:20 p.m. ETNBC
4Oct. 5vs. Falcons8:15 p.m. ETESPN
5Oct. 11BYE
6Oct. 18at Buccaneers4:25 p.m. ETFOX
7Oct. 25at Texans1 p.m. ETFOX
8Nov. 1vs. Vikings1 p.m. ETFOX
9Nov. 5at 49ers8:20 p.m. ETFOX/NFLN/Amazon
10Nov. 16vs. Jaguars1 p.m. ETFOX
11Nov. 22at Colts1 p.m. ETFOX
12Nov. 29vs. Bears8:20 p.m. ETNBC
13Dec. 6vs. Eagles4:25 p.m. ETCBS
14Dec. 13at Lions1 p.m. ETFOX
15Dec. 19vs. Panthers8:15 p.m. ETNFL Network
16Dec. 27vs. Titans8:20 p.m. NBC
17Jan. 3at Bears4:25 p.m. ETFOX

