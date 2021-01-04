Valerie Bertinelli “Still Goes to Text” Late Ex Eddie Van Halen

In October, Valerie confirmed Eddie’s death and paid tribute to him on Instagram. “40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you,” she shared at the time. “You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang.”

“Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin,” she continued. “I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love.”

Wolfgang also honored his late father with a heartwarming message of his own.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” he wrote on Instagram. “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

According to TMZ, who first reported Eddie’s death, the rock legend passed away with his wife, Janie Liszewski, by his side. The outlet reported Eddie’s brother, Alex Van Halen, and son were also close by.