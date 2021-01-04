Urban Meyer looking for $12M per year to coach in NFL?

It has been reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job will go to Urban Meyer if he wants it. However, the Jags will have to pay up in order to bring him on board for the 2021 season and beyond.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Meyer is looking to be paid $12 million per year to coach at the NFL level. Florio adds that’s not a crazy number “given the manner in which the market is going.”

For comparison, here is a list of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches in 2020:

Bill Belichick, $12 million Pete Carroll, $11 million Jon Gruden, $10 million Sean Payton, $9.8 million Jon Harbaugh, $9 million

Meyer found tremendous success while coaching the Florida Gators and, more recently, the Ohio State Buckeyes. In seven seasons at Ohio State from 2012-18, Meyer went 83-9, winning the College Football Championship in 2014.

The biggest question surrounding Meyer is about whether or not his success at the collegiate level will translate to the NFL, Florio says. If he lands a head coaching job and succeeds, $12 million could end up being a bargain.