Univision Vencer el desamor spoilers, Januray 4th: Keeping it in the family and jealousy

Vencer el miedo spoilers for January 4th reveal Álvaro Falcón Albarrán (David Zepeda) is in an interesting situation, and so is Ariadna López Hernández (Claudia Álvarez). Plus, Gael Falcón Albarrán (Emmanuel Palomares) will make yet another move that could lead to some trouble as well. Finally, Gemma Corona’s (Valentina Buzzurro) got trouble ahead, too. Let’s see what’s up for tonight and catch you up on some of the action Friday.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Keeping it in the family

First, Vencer el desamor spoilers reveal we’ve expected something to happen for a while now. In fact, the Nochebuena special’s opening spoiled it even more than the current opening, which only hinted at a certain pairing. By that, we mean Ariadna and Álvaro. In the previous episode, Álvaro had some great news to share. He was made partner of the company he’s working with, plus the whole collapsed building thing is no long on his shoulders. And Ariadna was the first person he called to break the good news. They looked very close when meeting for a mean, and tonight Ariadna and Alvaro question their feelings. He believes if he admits any feelings for Ariadna, he’ll have trouble with Bárbara and Eduardo Falcón Albarrán (Juan Diego Covarrubias). He thinks? “Trouble” doesn’t even begin to cover what will likely happen. Seriously, Bárbara will lose it. Well, unless she’s too busy worrying about another problem. We’ll talk about that another time.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Love mess

In other Vencer el desamor spoilers, we have a real mess about to begin. In Friday’s episode, Romina Inunza (Alejandra García) stopped by to visit with Dafne Falcón Miranda vda. de Ibarra (Julia Urbini). At one point, Dafne left Romina alone with Clara María “Clarita” Ibarra Falcón (Mía Martínez), who showed off some of her drawings. Including one where she depicted her mom and Gael kissing. It looks like this is going to be a big problem tonight. Romina organizes a party for Dafne, Gael, and Juan José (Paco Luna) to attend. We’re pretty sure she’s getting them all together just to make her ex and Dafne uncomfortable. In fact, she might even tell Juanjo and plan the party together. Teasers say Dafne thinks Juanjo just wants to annoy Gael, so she decides to leave the party. Sounds like revenge to us. Anyway, it could backfire on them. Gael will follow and catch up with Dafne in the elevator. Once he has her alone, he won’t hesitate to confess his feelings by stealing a kiss. The opening kind of makes it clear they’ll end up together, but we do think she’ll protest this sudden move, and it should take a bit more before they get together.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Problems

Finally, Gemma has a mishap in school. We’re leaning toward a complication with her pregnancy. In Friday’s episode, she was having some pains, which she and a friend put down her not eating anything yet. But between her being told a few times a pregnancy at her age is risky, as well as she and Bárbara talking about the blessing a child is after Barbara admitted to all hers died, we do think there’s a medical crisis in Gemma’s future.