Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Baby news to bring big drama?

Univision Imperio de mentiras spoilers for January 4th reveal there’s some drama ahead for the Cantú Robles sisters. One, of course, involves who we’ll refer to as Miss Delusional.

The other could cause some big problems at home, especially with Renata Cantú Robles de Arizmendi (Susana González). Let’s take a look at what’s ahead and catch you up on some of the details from Friday.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Unstable much?

So, Imperio de mentiras spoilers indicate Cristina Olasábal (Iliana Fox) is a bigger problem than most of them realize. This became even clearer when she wanted to barge in on the reunion between Leonardo “Leo” Velasco Rodríguez (Andrés Palacios) and Elisa Cantú Robles (Angelique Boyer).

Meanwhile, the couple talked about Elisa learning he’d had a thing with Cristina. Apparently, it was more of a fling than a relationship, and he’d been in a vulnerable position at the time—his partner at work committed suicide.

So, it sounds to us like she took advantage of a patient and made way more of the thing than it was. Cristina won’t stop at making threats against Leo’s coworkers to hold on to him. She’ll take things up a notch tonight.

Teasers indicate she’ll arrives at Elisa’s house and threatens her with accusing María José “Majo” Cantú Robles (Alejandra Robles Gil) of being Darío Ramírez’s (Iván Arana) accomplice. Obviously, the only way to save Majo here will be if Elisa drops Leo.

And we can’t. This girl is becoming more pathetic by the day. However, there’s a good reason that Elisa might just go along with her demands

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Good news?

See, we have a little surprising news for one of the sisters tonight. It seems Majo learns she’s pregnant. She’ll visit Darío in jail to give him the big news. We have a feeling he’ll be thrilled about the news, as he’s been wanting to change for her.

We’re not buying into this pairing, though. We personally think this will be the worst possible situation for her, as there’s no way to be free of this guy in that case. That leads us to a potential problem here.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Reactions

First, Imperio de mentiras spoilers reveal Victoria Robles de Cantú (Leticia Calderón) is such a control freak, she had her own daughter locked in a mental hospital. So, we think she’ll literally go through the roof if she learns her other daughter is pregnant by Darío, of all people. But there’s someone else we feel for here.

We can’t help wondering how Renata will take the news. Victoria ordered Renata’s baby aborted and had the doctors ensure Renata can’t get pregnant again. It’s got to be a tough situation for her to see her sister living her dream. Well, the baby part anyway. We have a feeling she’ll be less than thrilled about who the daddy is as well.

