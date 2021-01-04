UK health minister does not rule out new national lockdown By

© . Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock delivers a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a debate at the House of Commons in London



LONDON () – The number of COVID-19 infections is rising fast in some parts of Britain and the government is not ruling out any further measure to try and curb the spread, including a national lockdown, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.

“It is a very difficult situation in terms of the growth of the virus,” Hancock said on Sky News.

Asked whether the government was considering imposing a new national lockdown, he answered: “We don’t rule anything out.”