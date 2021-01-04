Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey’s Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez’s NYE Performance

Social media users can’t help bringing up the two divas’ years-long feud after the ‘Hero’ hitmaker looked uncomfortable as J.Lo sang during her interview with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

–

Mariah Carey appeared to have thrown a subtle shade at Jennifer Lopez during the latter’s performance on Dick Clark‘s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. The R&B diva looked uncomfortable as J.Lo sang in the background while she was being interviewed by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

During the annual TV spectacle on Thursday, December 31, Mariah appeared virtually for a chat with the hosts, Andy and Anderson. “What’s going on in the background? I’m hearing music,” she asked when J.Lo’s singing could vaguely be heard behind Andy and Anderson.

“Yeah, we got J.Lo behind us, actually,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host responded as Mariah gave an awkward smile. He then swiftly moved the topic to ask the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” songstress for her comment on another singer, Ariana Grande.

Mariah and J.Lo’s beef dates back to a German TV interview, in which the former was asked about the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker. “I don’t know her,” so she claimed at the time. She has since played down the feud speculation, telling Andy on “WWHL” back in 2016 of her shady reaction at the time, “Apparently, I’m forgetful.” She added of potentially meeting J.Lo at some point, “Because I don’t remember that it was, like, ‘Hi, I’m so-and-so,’ and then move on.”

Social media users, however, didn’t seem to buy Mariah’s explanation as they brought up the two diva’s alleged bad blood after seeing Mariah’s reaction to J.Lo’s NYE performance. “Mariah hearing J.Lo in the background is the perfect conclusion to 2020,” one reacted with humor.

“I hope everyone saw the moment on CNN tonight when Mariah Carey said ‘I hear music in the background’ and Andy Cohen responded ‘yeah its J.Lo’ and we all retreated into our turtle shells,” another joked. A third one quipped, “I love that @MariahCarey still doesn’t know J Lo even when her music is playing like noise in the background.”

“Watching a Mariah Carey interview with J Lo performing live in the background is the shadiest way to end 2020,” a fourth person remarked. Another claimed, “Mariah Carey’s Beef with JLo Won’t End Now….” One other user chimed in, “@Andy informing #MariahCarey that #JLo was playing in the background is 2020 chef’s kiss.” Someone else tweeted, “This is the ending to 2020 I lived for.”