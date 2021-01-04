TV Ratings Sunday, Jan. 3: ‘Last Man Standing’ Final Season Premiere

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Call Me Kat sneak-previewed to 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, leading all of Sunday’s non-NFL fare in the demo and trailing only CBS’ 60 Minutes in viewers.

TVLine readers gave the Mayim Bialik-led Miranda remake an average grade of “C-.”

Leading out of Kat, The Great North premiered to 2.3 mil and a 0.6, followed by The Simpsons‘ 1.8 mil/0.5. Last Man Standing‘s final season premiere drew 2.4 mil and a 0.5 (TVLine reader grade “B”), down sharply from its previous average to mark series lows.

Call Me Kat and Last Man Standing relocate to their regular Thursday time slots on Jan. 14.

Elsewhere:

ABC | AFV (4.9 mil/0.6) and Supermarket Sweep (2.8 mil/0.5) were steady, while Millionaire (3 mil/0.4) ticked up. With its Season 3 opener, The Rookie (3.3 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “A-“) was down 23 and 16 percent from its sophomore average, tying its demo low.

CBS | Pending adjustment due to late starts, NCIS: Los Angeles (5.1 mil/0.5) and NCIS: New Orleans (3.9 mil/0.4) both returned down, with the latter hitting and tying its series lows.

NBC | Sunday Night Football (14 mil/3.8) was on par with last week’s fast nationals.

More to come….

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.