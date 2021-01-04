Trump Caught Pressuring Georgia Official to Overturn Election Results in Desperate Phone Call

WENN/Instar

In an excerpt of Donald Trump’s hour-long call to Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, he asks the state’s officials to recalculate the votes, insisting it was rigged.

It’s no secret that Donald Trump has been in denial of the results of the 2020 presidential election. After whining on Twitter and constantly declaring that he won the election, he’s now revealed to have pressured Georgia official to find “votes” which he claimed were illegal.

In a desperate attempt to overturn the election, the outgoing president was caught on tape asking Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recalculate the votes. He even threatened criminal consequences should he refuse to overturn the vote.

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry,” Trump said during the hour-long phone call, which was obtained by The Washington Post and published on Sunday, January 2. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.” Raffensperger refuted Trump’s claim, “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”

“So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” Trump begged. When Raffensperger didn’t seem to follow his order, Trump continued to berate him. “Under the law, you are not allowed to give faulty election results,” he replied after Raffensperger explained to him that the courts will have to decide.

“You know what they did and you’re not reporting it,” Trump alleged, claiming that the Secretary of State was allowing people to mess with the election. “That’s a criminal, that’s a criminal offense. And, you know, you can’t let that happen. That’s a big risk to you and Ryan, your lawyer.”

Hours before the phone call was leaked to public, Trump attacked Raffensperger on Twitter. “I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia,” he addressed their phone call. “He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the ‘ballots under table’ scam, ballot destruction, out of state ‘voters,’ dead voters, and more. He has no clue!”

Raffensperger again didn’t agree with Trump. “Respectfully, President Trump,” he replied on Twitter, “What you’re saying is not true. The truth will come out.”