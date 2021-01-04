Todd Tucker is celebrating the birthday of his and Kandi Burruss‘ son, Ace Wells Tucker. Check out the post that he dropped on social media to mark the upcoming event.

Todd said: ‘Happy Bday @acetucker we’re celebrating early little Spider-Man 🕷!’

Lots of followers flooded the comments section with various birthday wishes for the little man. Check out some of them below.

Someone said: ‘Oh my goodness time has really flew….HBD Ace🎊’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘Omg ace Birthday a day before my Baby turns 15 Capricorn 😍❤️.’

A follower posted this: ‘HBD Ace!! Y’all have fun and most importantly be safe❤️😷.’

Someone else said: ‘Wow! Time flies, Happy Birthday Nephew!’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘Wishing you a Happy and Bless Birthday.’

Todd also shared some pics from his and Kandi Burruss”pause for vitaminD’ as he called their little getaway.

‘Vitamin D (PAUSE) lol! Living this Bitch, until my numbers called!’ he captioned his post that he shared.

A follower said: ‘Smdh everyone is out here trying to be safe and yall vacationing and partying and not giving a fuck!’ and someone else posted this: ‘While u r enjoying your time, make sure u let God in your heart! Live for Him! Your life will be so stress-free! Jesus is the way!’

Someone else said: ‘Don’t feel that way son… unless you’re sure about where you’re going….God gave you Life doesn’t call what He gave you that ok.. 😘’

Not too long ago, Todd Tucker shared a video on his social media account in which he is reading a card from his friend.

This has fans in awe, and they make sure to send him love in the comments.

Advertisement

Check out the post that he dropped on social media recently.





Post Views:

0