Three unknown South Australian lotto players now $1.5 million richer

Three South Australian residents are seeing in the New Year over $1.5 million richer – they just don’t know it yet.

Each player held one of the 19 division one winning entries nationally in Saturday X Lotto Megadraw 4117, drawn on January 2.

Each entry takes home a division one prize worth $1,578,947.37.

Each player held one of the 19 division one winning entries nationally in Saturday X Lotto Megadraw 4117, drawn on January 2. (Supplied)

Two of the division one winning entries from Fullerton and Kilkenny are unregistered, while the third entry from Port Augusta is registered but the contact details are out of date.

This means officials from The Lott of no way of breaking the news to any of the three mystery millionaires.

The winning entries were sold at three outlets across the state:

• Arkaba Hotel Motel, 150 Glen Osmond Road, Fullerton.

• Lotteries Kiosk Arndale, Kiosk 3/Central Mall Centre Arndale, Torrens Road, Kilkenny

• Orana Lotto & Newsagency, Shops C,amp;D Wharflands Plaza, 11 Tassie Street, Port Augusta.

One of the winning tickets was sold at Arkaba Hotel Motel, 150 Glen Osmond Road, Fullerton. (Google Maps)

The winning numbers in Saturday X Lotto draw 4117 on 2 January 2021 were 7, 5, 16, 44, 14 and 17, while the supplementary numbers were 26 and 31.

The Lott spokesperson Bronwyn Spencer said she was eager to unite each millionaire with their prize.

“They could be heading back to work after the Christmas break not realising they could retire immediately or be extending their summer holidays indefinitely,” she said.

In pictures: Australia’s five richest people revealed

“We encourage all players who purchased an entry into Saturday X Lotto’s $30 million Megadraw to check their entries as soon as possible.