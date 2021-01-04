This is why 3D gaming was a complete failure

To experience 3D gaming, one has to have a setup that allows for 3D. The Nintendo 3DS included the option to make games 3D, eliminating the need for other peripheral equipment, but consoles that supported 3D gaming would need a television capable of rendering the more complex graphics.

When glasses-free 3D TVs were more readily available and popular, they couldn’t hit sales goals because of their high price point. Adding 3D optimization to televisions isn’t cheap, making 3D-capable televisions inaccessible for the average consumer. Consoles, like the PlayStation 3, that included 3D gaming options necessitated a 3D-capable TV, and that’s not feasible for many gamers, especially after the cost of the console itself.

Even though the 3DS was relatively successful compared to console games that required specialized equipment, it still had a higher price point than some other handheld systems. In an op-ed for Wired, Chris Kohler contends that even after Nintendo reduced the price of the 3DS by $80, the system was still too expensive. Kohler ultimately determines that the Nintendo 3DS online store’s expensive titles and lack of demos, along with the handheld’s price, reduced its appeal to many gamers.