This is what Xiaomi has to say about faulty Mi A3 Android 11 update – Latest News

Xiaomi recently rolled out a faulty Android 11 update for Mi A3 which bricked many devices the moment they hit the update button. Xiaomi has finally acknowledged the issue and has promised to provide a solution for free to affected users. The company hasn’t mentioned what kind of “solution”it will provide, especially for bricked Mi A3 handsets. Thankfully, Xiaomi has withdrawn the software update.

Xiaomi in an official statement said, “We are aware of the issue on some Mi A3 devices following a recent Android 11 update. We have since halted the rollout. We kindly request users who experience this issue to visit any of the 2,000 plus service centers across the country nearer to you wherein a solution will be provided for free unconditionally (within or beyond warranty).”

Users complained that after the Android 11 update, Mi A3 devices did not restart and Mi authentic service centre asked for up to Rs 11,000 for a fix.

One of the Mi A3 users even started an online petition demanding a free phone. “We would not be paying for a mistake caused by the brand which killed our smartphones.We would demand the answers to all the issues we Mi A3 users are facing since the beginning be it (late updates, buggy devices etc. and now the software to kill all our devices…Either a free/complimentary complete fix or a complete replacement of our devices or Mi money to buy another phone from Xiaomi,” said one of the buyers.

