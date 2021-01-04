This game is connected to Super Mario 3D World

Embarking on his own adventure for the first time since Wario’s Woods (which was his premier starring role), Captain Toad is joined by Toadette on a quest to collect all the power stars before they fall into the evil claws of Wingo, the game’s bird antagonist.

For anyone who has played Super Mario 3D World, the connection is clear. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker took the Captain Toad segments from 3D World and fleshed them out into a full game. If you haven’t beaten Treasure Tracker, you may not realize its role in the series.

After beating the game, you get to watch a fun credits sequence where Toad and Toadette ride in a minecart, with a post-credits segment that reveals when the game took place.

After Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and a blue Toad hop into a pipe that takes them to their adventure in Super Mario 3D World, Captain Toad soon arrives, chasing a star that landed in the same pipe. From there, it is revealed that Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is essentially a prequel to Super Mario 3D World. If you’ve played the latter title but have yet to try the former, it’s time to join Toad on his treasure-hunting journey.