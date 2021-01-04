‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Devon Hamilton Has A New Dilemma On His Hands

‘The Young and the Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers say that there sure are a lot of men who would like to be in the same position as Devon Hamilton (Bryton James).

That’s because he has not one, but two lovely ladies that he could easily see himself building two different futures with. But with everything in life, you can’t always get what you want or in this case, what you rightfully deserve, right? Read on for all of the latest spoilers.

‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Devon Has A New Dilemma On His Hands

As many fans know, Devon has been back and forth with Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy), mostly because she feels very jealous over the fact that Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) is very much in his life and that she looks identical to his dead wife, Hilary Curtis.

Elena’s insecurity lead her to sleep with Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) even though in her mind and her heart, she knows that Devon was and will always be the right man for her.

In a new poll conducted by Soap Opera Digest, Y&R fans made it clear that they are still lukewarm over a possible romance between Amanda and Devon. Instead, 62 percent say that he should get back with Elena while only 38 percent think that Devon should take advantage of the chemistry that he has with Amanda.

Of course, this can only mean that Devon is going to have quite the dilemma on his hands. That, and the fact that Elena is still on his mind will complicate things even further! Do you agree?

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.