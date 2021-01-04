The untold truth of The Lizard Squad

While the Lizard Squad is best known for attacking game companies and fans, the group has occasionally gone after individuals, usually those affiliated with video games. One such person led an organization that was a popular target for the Lizard Squad, and when he voiced his opinion about their illegal actions, they took umbrage with his stance.

John Smedley, ex-boss of Sony Online Entertainment and later Daybreak Games, was once a constant target of the Lizard Squad. He was Sony Online Entertainment’s head honcho when the Lizard Squad DDoSed PlanetSide 2 and when the Lizard Squad attacked Daybreak in retaliation for Smedley attempting to pursue a civil case against the convicted Lizard Squadmember Julius Kivimaki. But before all that, Smedley was the victim of a bomb threat allegedly perpetuated by, you guessed it, the Lizard Squad.

In 2014, Smedley was flying from Dallas to San Diego when the Lizard Squad claimed a bomb was stashed on the plane. The flight was diverted to Phoenix to be properly investigated, and the FBI got involved. Not a single explosive device was found, and Smedley vowed revenge/justice against the Lizard Squad.