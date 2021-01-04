The untold truth of Goodfellas

The real Henry Hill did, indeed, have a hard time accepting that he’d have to live the rest of his life like a schnook.

Hill was kicked out of the witness protection program due to a series of violations. No two sources agree on exactly when he was booted out, with some saying ’87 and some saying the early ’90s, but the end result was the same. After he and Karen divorced, Hill dated a woman named Lisa Caserta. The two had a child together and were engaged when he died.

Hill may have been clean from 1987 to 1990, but he had a hard time maintaining sobriety. He struggled with alcoholism, once famously showing up for an interview with Howard Stern so drunk that he kept asking for a beer while already holding a Heineken can. He got arrested several times for public intoxication and disorderly conduct, attended rehab at least once, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail for possession of meth in 2005.

Hill’s children, Gregg and Gina, published a book in 2004 about their father and growing up in witness protection, titled On the Run: A Mafia Childhood. It describes both the spoils of mob life and all of the fear and confusion that comes with it, painting an even less flattering picture than Goodfellas did. Gregg and Gina severed themselves from their dad, but Hill’s manager claimed that later in his life, they were all in regular contact.

Hill also took on several other projects, including co-writing several books on his time as a gangster and owning a restaurant for a time. Hill died of heart disease in 2012, with many wondering why he was never whacked.