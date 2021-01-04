The underrated Zac Efron comedy dominating Netflix

With hints of classic films like Back to the Future and It’s a Wonderful Life scattered throughout the movie, 17 Again became an immediate box-office hit when it opened in theaters in 2009, garnering a reported $24.1 million domestically in its opening weekend. Despite mixed reviews from critics upon its release, the film has since become a fan favorite. In various Reddit threads and YouTube videos, audiences praise the movie for its overlooked charm and for Efron’s ability to successfully play both comedic and dramatic roles. That said, it makes perfect since that after premiering on Netflix on New Year’s Day, 17 Again has been climbing up the streaming service’s rankings, landing at number five in the top ten most-watched movies in the U.S. on January 4.

Since the release of 17 Again, Efron’s star has risen immensely. In the span of the last decade, the actor has starred in popular films like The Greatest Showman, Neighbors, and Doctor Seuss’ The Lorax. Efron has also expanded the kinds of characters he portrays, maturing from the boy-next-door roles that marked most of his early career into ones that range from serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile to a pyromaniac named Flicker in The Beach Bum.

If you’re looking for a charming movie that will make you laugh and cry — or if you’re just a big Zac Efron fan — load up 17 Again on Netflix now.