The truth about that Ivar scene in Vikings season 6

Instead, the show tacked hard in the opposite direction, away from the singular and toward the mundane. Rather than something outlandish, Ivar finds himself face-to-face with an anonymous enemy soldier on the battlefield. If he had a sword, he has lost it. He holds a small knife, which looks as if might best be utilized opening letters. They look at each other. Ivar tells him, or tells himself, “Don’t be afraid,” and then the soldier stabs him in the abdomen, over and over, quick and brutal before running away. The wounded man meets the eyes of his brother Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø), who perhaps believed he was fated to kill Ivar, and then falls.

It was a controversial move, one that upset many fans, but Høgh Andersen feels it was the perfect choice for the show. “I really wanted him to go out in a completely different way than everybody else,” the actor told ET. “Everyone on Vikings was getting this massive, heroic, almost religious death. I found it really interesting and very authentic and organic that the most religious guy of them all, the most extreme guy of them all, would go out in the most human and almost boring, in the most natural, just simple way.”