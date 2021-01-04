The staggering cost to repair Xbox 360’s red ring

DesignNews, repeating secondary media reports, said that the Red Ring of Death may have affected 23 to 54 percent of Xbox 360 users, who each shelled out $299-399 for their systems in 2005 and 2006. That adds up. In fact, Microsoft revealed that the cleanup would add a $1.05-1.15 billion charge to its results for the financial quarter that ended in June 2007.

The fix required Microsoft to send empty FedEx boxes to customers so they could ship units to the company, and Microsoft would ship them back. Moore told IGN, “I always remember $240m of that was FedEx. Their stock must have gone through the roof for the next two weeks.”

An analyst who followed Microsoft in that era told CTV News that he estimated its entertainment and services division had lost $6 billion from 2002 to 2007, so the console business hasn’t necessarily been a moneymaker for Microsoft. However, the Xbox is part of Microsoft’s overall gaming strategy that includes software, PCs, and other parts of the business — and it’s very possible that this would look very different if the Xbox 360 hadn’t survived the Red Ring of Death.