The shady truth of Earthworm Jim creator Doug TenNapel

TenNapel found himself under criticism in 2017 after he publicly misgendered Kotaku writer Heather Alexandra, who wrote about Earthworm Jim in a critical light. While the tweet is buried in the sands of time, The AV Club reported that TenNapel said that he was available for a “calm discussion of how wrong and triggered you are.” In his article, William Hughes calls TenNapel’s response “passive-aggressive” and “predictable,” speculating that TenNapel seems to be the type of person who “actively attack[s] people under the guise of ‘just telling the truth.'”

James Eldred at Mostly Retro provides a summary TenNapel’s alleged transgressions, arguing that “when you support someone’s project, you’re also supporting what they believe in, whether you like it or not.” Eldred goes on to list some of TenNapel’s more controversial statements, linking to his Breitbart articles and a now-deleted post from Gay Gamer. In his blog, Eldred asks his readers, “But if you’re not a homophobic, sexist bigot and you still want to back Doug TenNapel, I have one question. What the f*ck is wrong with you?” Eldred’s blog is one of many calling out TenNapel for his views.