The Scrooge McDuck ending you didn’t know about

There’s a secret ending in Ducktales for the NES that you probably never knew about. Unlike most situations where you want to avoid the worst outcome, this game makes you work for the bad ending.

First, you must face your last boss with a dollar amount that is a multiple of $3 million. Next, let Scrooge take a beating (consider it punishment for his amoral acts) and then press select. This will activate a secret that restores your health at the cost of 3 million of his not-so-hard-earned dough. You’ll want to perform this cheat until he’s lost every penny from his pocket (which is why the exact dollar amount is important). After you beat your last boss, you will win the game with $0, giving you a sad Scrooge McDuck and a newspaper headline that reads “Scrooge looses [sic] fortune but finds treasures!” Clearly, someone on the development team thought the game’s protagonist needed to learn a hard lesson in some way.

If you’re a fan of Ducktales and enjoy Mega Man games, it may be time to break this one out and try to make Scrooge McDuck go bankrupt!