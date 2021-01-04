The real reason Gerald Jackson left NCIS

In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Pancho Demmings revealed the real reason why he didn’t return to NCIS. He explained that he thinks his initial presence on the show was during a time when the writers and producers were still figuring out what they wanted NCIS to look like. Demmings said, “Initially, I think they were looking at extending my storyline. Even in the episode where I come back, Gerald says ‘I’m going to be back to autopsy next week,’ but at that time, I guess they ended up choosing to go in another direction.” The character of Jimmy went on to become Ducky’s main assistant, and Gerald disappeared.

For Demmings, he simply sees this as a “part of the business,” but said, “I would love, for the sake of the fans, for the producers to maybe revisit Gerald’s story and give them closure.” Sometimes, that’s just how it works out on a show like NCIS, and Demmings acknowledges that he has no influence on bringing his character back. He hopes that if fans are interested in seeing Gerald Jackson again, they might reach out to the series. As of right now, there is no word on a possible season 19 for NCIS, but given its continued success, there’s no reason to think it’s ending (via TV Series Finale). So why not bring Gerald back and tie up that loose end?