The real-life inspiration for Uncharted’s Nathan Drake

Though Knoxville served as the primary inspiration for Drake’s character initially, the team quickly turned away from the more comedic approach after finding Nolan North, the voice actor that eventually lent his likeness to the games.

When describing the original pitch for Uncharted, Josh Scherr noted, “‘When Nolan came in, it was fairly clear that he was going to be the one,'” lending his voice and likeness to the game. Because Uncharted was the first Naughty Dog project that used motion capture technology, having the voice and image of a character match felt very important, according to Scherr.

While things haven’t always been great for Naughty Dog, the studio’s choices with the Uncharted series have paid off so far. There’s even a long-awaited film adaptation of the Uncharted series on the way, starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. While the film has been tied up in development hell for years, it appears that it’s finally becoming a reality.