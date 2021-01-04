The ‘QBs and coaches from the 2002 NFL playoffs’

They battled through a pandemic, a laundry list of awful QBs and decades of bad juju , but the Cleveland Browns are officially headed back to the postseason. The internet could hardly believe it. Everyone is in good spirits now, including a hopeful LeBron James, but next week the team travels to Pittsburgh to take on the same team they just barely defeated, only this time the Steelers will have Ben Roethlisberger under center. First-year coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns are for real, but are they good enough to eliminate a perennial playoff team in the Steelers from the postseason? We’ll find out soon enough.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. The last time Cleveland was in the postseason was way back in 2002. So with that in mind, how many of the head coaches and starting QBs from the 2002 NFL playoff teams can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!