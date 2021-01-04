The Olsen Twins Gave Their Sister Elizabeth 1 Smart Advice About How to Deal With the Media

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were two popular stars of the 1990s and early 2000s. The Olsen twins found fame as child actors and later became one of the most iconic sibling pairs in Hollywood. Of course, their immense fame has given them some insight into how the media works—knowledge which they later shared with their younger sister, actor Elizabeth Olsen.

The Olsen twins became famous at a young age

Mary-Kate and Ashley started acting when they were babies. They both took turns playing Michelle Tanner on the hit TV show Full House from 1987 to 1995.

Then, when they were tweens and teens, the Olsen twins became stars of their own direct-to-video movie franchise. They released films like Passport to Paris (1999), Our Lips Are Sealed (2000), and Holiday in the Sun (2001).

When Mary-Kate and Ashley became adults, they decided to shift their focus away from acting and toward fashion. They established brands like The Row and Elizabeth and James, and the Olsen twins have been recognized by the fashion industry for their work in fashion.

Elizabeth Olsen became popular as an actor in the Marvel franchise

Elizabeth, who is three years younger than Mary-Kate and Ashley, began acting in her older sisters’ movies as a child. However, in the early 2010s, she started making a name for herself in the movie industry.

Elizabeth became widely known as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel franchise. She has appeared in films like Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil Unrest (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Additionally, she will appear in the upcoming series WandaVision, which is expected to premiere in 2021, and the upcoming movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is expected to come out in 2022.

What advice did the Olsen twins share with Elizabeth Olsen about the media?

Given her rise in popularity as an actor, Elizabeth is now attracting attention like her sisters did. Fortunately, Mary-Kate and Ashley have been there to offer Elizabeth some advice about how to deal with the press.

In an interview with Modern Luxury in 2017, Elizabeth revealed that Mary-Kate and Ashley advised her to be careful with what she shares with reporters.

“I was not caring what I was saying [in interviews] because I’d assumed no one would read it,” Elizabeth said, according to W Magazine. “That’s when we’d have conversations. [Mary-Kate and Ashley] would say, ‘You know, even if you don’t think anyone’s going to read this article, someone might pull the quote later for [something else].’ It’s all part of how you hope someone interprets you, and how they frame who you are and the work you do.”

Elizabeth added that, true to their advice, her older sisters don’t really talk to the press about their lives that much these days, saying, “They’re very tight-lipped—notoriously so.”

As for Elizabeth, she has figured out a good system for deciding which information to share and which not to share.

“If it only involves me, then I’ll share it, but if it involves another party ever, then I won’t,” she said. “I don’t want to tell anyone else’s story.”