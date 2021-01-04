The Liam Neeson action thriller killing it on Netflix

The 2011 action-thriller Unknown sees Liam Neeson as Dr. Martin Harris, a professor who ends up in a serious car accident that puts him in a four-day coma. When he wakes up, he discovers his life is not as it seems. For instance, his wife Elizabeth (January Jones) doesn’t recognize him and believes someone else is actually her husband.

While Martin tries to figure out what’s going on, he ends up getting pursued by mysterious assassins. He goes on the run, unable to seek help from the police because technically, he doesn’t exist. His only ally is a woman he’s never met before, Gina (Diane Kruger), who will lead him on a quest to get his identity back.

This high-concept thriller also stars the likes of Frank Langella as Professor Rodney Cole, Aidan Quinn as Martin B, and Bruno Ganz as Ernst Jürgen. It was a modest box office hit upon its release, grossing $135 million against a budget of $30 million. And in case you missed it while it was in theaters, it recently hit Netflix.