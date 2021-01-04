The Interesting Way Haley Pullos Can Relate to Molly Lansing

Though she is a relatively young actor, Haley Pullos is a 10-year veteran of the long-running daytime soap opera, General Hospital. For years, she has played legacy character Molly Lansing on the ABC television series. Pullos and her character share a lot of similarities, and she opened up about one in particular in a new interview.

Haley Pullos as Molly Lansing on ‘General Hospital’

Pullos has portrayed Molly since 2009. As the daughter of Alexis Davis and Ric Lansing, she is a member of both the Corinthos and Cassadine families. The character has two half-sisters, Kristina Davis and Sam McCall, who are both her older siblings through her Alexis.

During the time when Molly was first rapidly aged on the show and Pullos assumed the role, most of her storylines were intertwined with those of her Kristina, as well as her cousins Michael and Morgan Corinthos (who also happened to be are brothers of Kristina). However, this takes a turn in her later years, she begins dating her close friend, T.J. Ashford. Pullos was once a contract cast member but has been appearing on a recurring basis during the last several years.

Aside from her work on General Hospital, Pullos recurred on Nick-at-Nite’s Instant Mom. She has also appeared in television films like From Straight A’s to XXX and A Royal Christmas Ball, and guest-starred on television shows like Scorpion and The Mick. In 2020, she had a recurring role on Netflix’s The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.

The fun fact that connects Haley Pullos in real life to her character on-screen

In a recent interview with Soaps in Depth, Pullos explained how she relates to a specific part of Molly in real life. Like Molly, Pullos has older siblings.

“I am the baby of my family, too,” she told the publication. “I have four siblings — two brothers and two sisters. I am originally from the [San Francisco] Bay Area and my parents moved out with me, but all of my siblings stayed up north. And now, I’m the only one left here!”

She’s the only one left in Los Angeles because as she became an adult, her parents decided to leave the city. This is something that is exciting for thhe actor and has allowed her to learn more about herself.

“I was really excited to be on my own… but it wasn’t because I was sick of my family by any means!” she said. “I just knew it was what I needed. Honestly, I have completely found myself as a person living on my own.”

Fans have loved Pullos’ portrayal of Molly, and because of her similarities to the character, that likely allows her to connect with audiences and viewers of the show even more.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.