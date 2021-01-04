The Disney ride that almost featured John Travolta

On December 26, a former member of Walt Disney Imagineering, Jim Clark, revealed in a since-deleted tweet (via Cinema Blend) that John Travolta almost starred in the safety briefing video of Soarin’, a flight motion simulator ride that was first designed for Disney’s California Adventure Park and has since been replicated in other locations. Unfortunately, two problems undermined this noble endeavor: Travolta was extremely busy, and he was also sporting a small beard that apparently factored in the decision, somehow. “Two months before DCA opened, we still hadn’t shot the preshow,” Clark wrote. “John Travolta was interested, but his movie’s schedule was making it difficult, plus he had this little beard. Our little team was invited to a screening of Emperor’s New Groove, and we were all laughing at Kronk.”

One can’t help but wonder what might have been if a freshly shaven Travolta would have made it to the shoot, which simulates a flight over an 80-foot dome screen. For one, he’s a licensed pilot, and therefore a natural fit (via Business Jet Traveler). This was also in 2001, which means the actor was years out from his turn in Pulp Fiction. Can you imagine a cooler cat to prepare the audiences for takeoff?

Fortunately, the Imagineers did manage to find a replacement. The reason Clark mentions Kronk, the beloved sidekick of The Emperor’s New Groove, is that his team ended up hiring Kronk’s voice actor, Patrick Warburton for Soarin’. His charismatic performance in the safety video has become rather iconic among theme park enthusiasts.