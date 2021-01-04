The Death on the Nile actor who was in Oriental Express

When Murder on the Orient Express released into theaters in 2017, it was lauded based on its cast alone: Michelle Pfeiffer, Dame Judi Dench, Olivia Colman, Willem Dafoe, Daisy Ridley, and a host of others. Death on the Nile is in a similar boat with Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, and Armie Hammer all starring alongside Kenneth Branagh.

What’s interesting about Death on the Nile is that, even though none of the biggest names from the prior film are returning, there are, in actuality, seven other performers in addition to Branagh who were in Murder on the Orient Express. Asad Panjwani, Lampros Kalfuntzos, Sid Sagar, Crispin Letts, Hayat Kamille, and Adam Garcia are all names you likely won’t recognize but who are all returning cast members, whether they are playing named characters or not.

There is one other returning actor who is notable — Tom Bateman. Bateman isn’t a huge name in American film yet, although he did play opposite Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer in the mother/daughter comedy Snatched. In the United Kingdom, Bateman is better known for having played the lead in the 2015 BBC Jekyll and Hyde, and for playing William Shakespeare in the original London production of Shakespeare in Love. Bateman worked with Branagh’s theater company on The Winter’s Tale alongside Judi Dench.

And while that makes it unsurprising for Bateman to return, the most interesting thing is that it seems he will likely play the same character in both films: Monsieur Bouc. In the Christie novels, Bouc is a stout, older gentleman, but he’s been played as many ways: old, young, Italian, and German. Bringing back Bateman as Bouc, then, plays into Branagh’s thoughts on creating a Christie-themed cinematic universe (via the Associated Press).

Death on the Nile hits theaters on September 17, 2021.