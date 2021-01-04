The controller nearly 60% of people say is the best

According to SVG’s survey, voters chose the PS4 DualShock 4 controller as the greatest video game controller of all time.

The DualShock 4 ran way with 59% of the total vote, and it’s easy to see why. Sony PlayStation’s DualShock has steadily evolved into the near-perfect product fans have grown to appreciate today. The easy-to-comprehend button layout, perfectly situated analog sticks, and comfortable bottom handles make it universally beloved by many.

Coming in second place on the survey is the Xbox 360 controller, which managed to pull in 26% of the vote. Following that controller choice is the “Other” option with 10% of the vote: Voters brought up the Xbox One controller, Wii motion controller, and even the newly released PS5 DualSense controller within that category.

The Super Nintendo gamepad garnered 3% of the survey’s total votes, while the Sega Geneses six-button gamepad came in at last place with just 1%.