The Cobra Kai season 3 finale fight we didn’t see

“A lot of people don’t know this but that fight was originally supposed to be in the Miyagi-do backyard,” Maridueña told Seventeen. “It was supposed to be raining and at night, but it just ended up being too much of a liability trying to have like 20 kids running around in the mud… Also, due to continuity, particularly with the rain, it just seemed like we didn’t have any time. I really commend our [stunt] coordinators, Hiro and Jahnel for making it happen. They found this out a day and a half before we actually had to film it, so they had to re-choreograph everything in a totally different environment.”

While a dark, damp martial arts fight sequence would have undoubtedly been dramatic as all get out, it’s easy to see why Cobra Kai‘s production team decided to go in a less potentially accident-heavy environment. The kid-on-kid violence that fans wound up with in the season 3 finale “December 19” seems it was likely difficult enough to shoot, logistics-wise, and adding a layer of slick dirt and pouring rain to the equation would have probably made it unfilmable. Still, maybe one day we’ll get to see the all-damp version of this climactic face-off, either when the show’s insurance premiums go down, or when the actors become less breakable.