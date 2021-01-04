The Cobra Kai season 2 mystery fans still want solved

At the end of Cobra Kai season 2, Johnny goes to the beach and throws his phone into the ocean in frustration, at his wits’ end after what’s happened to Miguel; however, that’s not the only thing he abandons. He also leaves behind the 2009 Dodge Challenger he received from Daniel LaRusso’s car dealership with the keys inside. Johnny suped this car up to the max to exemplify everything he wanted the new Cobra Kai dojo to be, and him leaving it by the beach symbolizes how he wants to walk away from that way of life.

Redditor u/yellowsubmarine3000 started a thread with a meme showing how they’re still thinking about where Johnny’s Challenger is. In season 3, Johnny gets a 1993 Dodge Caravan from Daniel’s dealership, making for plenty of humorous moments in which Johnny, trying to keep up with his tough guy persona, has to drive a minivan around the Valley. While it’s pretty cool that he can just get free cars at this point, the season never addresses where the Cobra Kai Challenger is, especially considering the keys were right there, and anyone could’ve easily taken it.

Other Redditors chimed in to offer their theories about what could’ve happened to the Challenger, with u/chainsaw_28 saying, “I hope in the future [we’ll] see some homeless guy or something driving that car all beat up and rusted in the background.” Redditor u/varrock_dark_wizard provides a mundane explanation, suggesting, “I wonder if he had a loan on it and just walked away from it and let it get repo’d.” Either way, this seems to be something fans want to see addressed going into season 4.