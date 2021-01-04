‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B&B) spoilers say that now that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is out of the hospital and recovering, he is trying to make sense of his actions.

As many B&B fans know, Thomas has been fantasizing a life with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) by pretending to be with a doll that looks just like her. This alternative reality was working pretty well for him before he got busted. Here’s what you need to know.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Apologizes To Hope

According to the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest, Thomas’ portrayer Matthew Atkinson says that he knows his character needs to turn his wrongs into rights. He told the publication in a new interview, “At this point, he is struggling with trying to stay coherent and put on foot in front of the other.

He is overwhelmed. Imagine being in his place, where things that were inanimate start talking to you. That alone is a massive thing to deal with.”

With that said though, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Thomas certainly wants to make things right with Hope.

Matthew continues, “Of course, he regrets what he put Hope through but once he hears that Liam saw him with the mannequin, it’s even more horrifying. To Thomas, it’s like someone saw the worst moment of your life. Not only is it an eyewitness, but it’s the person he can’t stand the most in the world. Thomas is experiencing a deep sense of shame, and he’s not used to being this vulnerable, especially to Hope. When Thomas addresses Hope, it’s in an honest and new way. His heart is more open now than it ever has been before.”

Needless to say, fans will have to tune in to find out what will happen next! The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on the CBS network. Check your local listings for times. In the meantime, drop us a line with your thoughts about this in our comments section below. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.