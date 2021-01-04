‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Gets A Baby Daddy Instead Of A Zaddy

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B&B) spoilers say that while Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is the kind of gal that is always looking for a zaddy, she ends up with a baby daddy instead.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, but everyone’s favorite brunette Forrester is pregnant once again and yes, she doesn’t know who the father of her child is. If this sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Read on for all of the latest spoilers.

It wasn’t too long ago that Steffy also had another pregnancy dilemma in which she didn’t know who her baby daddy was: her husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) or her father-in-law, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

This time around she slept with both Liam and Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) at about the same time, which means that either man can be the father of her second child.

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest in a new interview, Jaqueline MacInnes Wood, who plays Steffy on the hit show, says that she knows her character is in a pickle. B&B spoilers tease that Steffy will summon Liam to her place to share her news, much to his shock.

JMW offers, “If the baby is Liam’s, they will share two biological children and Kelly will have the sibling Steffy has wanted for her. If the baby is Finn’s regardless of whether or not they can get pas the affair, Kelly will have a half sibling, which Steffy has always wanted for her. It’s a win-win.

Steffy loves Liam, and I think that for a moment, she had a flicker of a possibility that she and Liam could be a family again, but at the end of the day, Steffy is a realist. She knows Liam wants to be with Hope, and she truly hopes the baby is Finn’s.”

