‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B&B) spoilers say that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) might have drifted away from Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and back to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) only because he believed that Hope was cheating on him with none other than Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

Little did he know at the time though that Thomas was actually with a doll that looked just like Hope. Still, there certainly was something that made him pull away from Hope and back to Steffy, right? Read on for all the latest spoilers.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Did Hope Give Liam The Greenlight To Cheat?

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest in a new interview, Scott Clifton, who plays Liam on the hit CBS soap, offers this, “They slept together but it was done in love, not in lust. Liam thought Hope had cheated. Did that give them a green light to sleep together? Not really, but I feel that their connection pulled them into it, whereas if they didn’t have that perhaps they wouldn’t have taken it to the next level.”

The actor also says that even he is unaware of how this paternity drama will end. He said, “As far as what I’ve shot, I have no idea who is the father, but Steffy and Liam are both anticipating this major bump in the road coming up, and maybe that is what makes them come clean.”

He also added that seeing how this is Liam Spencer’s third child, you would think that he would have considered a vasectomy by now, right? Even with that, we have a feeling that someone would find a way to get pregnant with his baby. Hey, stranger things have certainly happened in this fictional town of Los Angeles, to say the least!

