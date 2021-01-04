‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Emily Maynard Shares Shocking News!

‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers find that if you watched the Bachelorette, you may remember Emily Maynard. She won the hearts of many fans and now her fans are showing her a lot of support and love.

She is pregnant with her fifth child now and she just received from pretty bad news. She is sharing with her fans that she has been suffering from Bell’s Palsy. She took to Instagram to tell her fans the news.

‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Emily’s Instargam Story

On January 1, Emily wanted to share with her fans what was happening with her life. She posted a lot of older pictures and really loved the memories that she has made throughout 2020. She had some highs and lows, but it seems as if she is still remaining positive through it all.

In one of the photos, she captioned it, “September 2020, Got Bells Palsy and had to wear a patch.” For those who are unfamiliar with Bell’s Palsy, it is a condition that causes very sudden weakness in the facial muscles. It is temporary, but it can last a few days to a few weeks.

‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Emily Maynard’s Shocking News

In her many flashback pictures, she also shared one from February 2020 when she found out that she and husband, Tyler Johnson, were expecting their fifth child.

She captioned that photo, “Spent the next nine months hiding.” Emily kept this pregnancy a big secret and she finally announced that they were having a baby in October of 2020.

She shared some adorable photos of baby Magnolia and captioned them, “Welcome to the world Magnolia Belle Johnson. You are the most perfect addition to our family and to say your brothers and sister are already in love would be an understatement. My sweet Nola Belle, you are absolute magic and I can’t wait to see God uncover your personality each day. I’m so happy He picked me to be your mommy!”

There has been a lot that has happened in Emily’s life in 2020 and her fans loved that she has started to share more and more of it.

It seems that the Bell’s Palsy has gone away from now and hopefully she is free and clear from it for now. Her fans gave her a lot of support and one of them even said, “It should be illegal to look this good after that many kids!”

You can keep up with Emily and Tyler on their Instagram accounts. They post pretty regularly and it is fun to see all of their updates.

