The Avatar reunion you won’t want to miss

With in-person conventions impossible at the moment, the A:TLA reunion is taking place on the site StageIt. Tickets for the 30-minute video reunion are $10 each. Several cast members — including Jack de Sena (the voice of Sokka), Grey Griffin (the voice of Azula), Olivia Hack (the voice of Ty Lee), Cricket Leigh (the voice of Mai), Jennie Kwan (the voice of Suki), and Michaela Murphy (the voice of Toph) in addition to Basco — will be in attendance, with more to be announced. While there are two glaring Aang- and Katara-shaped holes in the cast reunion list, Basco did tag Katara’s voice actor Mae Whitman in the post, so there is hope she’ll be joining them at the digital reunion.

Also on the Avatar horizon is Netflix’s own live-action adaptation of the series, which will hopefully make up for the infamously bad Avatar: The Last Airbender movie. Although the original’s creators both withdrew from the project, it still has the potential to please fans. In the meantime, fans can rewatch the five best episodes of the series to get back in that Avatar mood.